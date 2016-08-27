The traffic-clogged city may be spared further traffic mayhem during this Onam season.

It is likely that Lavanyam – the annual Onam celebrations organised by the State government, may not feature processions in view of the State government direction to avoid traffic hold-ups as far as possible. Organisers are planning to include more cultural programmes in place of the procession. However, the traditional Atham procession will be an exception.

Processions have for long been a nightmare during Onam seasons when people throng shopping areas and numerous fairs and exhibitions.

The latest edition of Lavanyam will be held from September 12 to 18. Durbar Hall Ground will be the main venue.

A meeting of the District Tourism Promotion Council chaired by District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla on Thursday formulated the preliminary programmes. This year, the celebrations will be staged in seven venues – Bhoothathankettu, Fort Kochi, Thrikkakara, Perumbavur, Kumbalanghi, and Kalamassery.

The State government has allotted Rs.32 lakh for the programme. The meeting decided to raise the rest of the funds through sponsorship.

Additional District Magistrate C.K. Prakash, Assistant Collector Renu Raj, tourism council members and municipal heads attended the meeting.