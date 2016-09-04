Boat driver arrested recently on charges of intoxication

Whether it is a leisurely voyage or a means of daily commute, make sure that your time on the water is safe. For, there are not many options available to check drunk boat-driving.

The lacuna in ensuring the safety of passengers plying through the Kochi backwaters — a boating hotspot — became evident when the Panangad police recently arrested the driver of a boat operated by the Maradu municipality on charges of intoxication. A detailed investigation revealed that the arrested person, a native of Arookutty, had operated the schedule under the influence of alcohol on earlier occasions as well.

Officials with the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) said a four-member squad functioning directly under the SWTD director had been conducting breath analyser tests on the crew at the boat terminals. “Despite this, there is no denying that anything can happen inside a boat if the crew members collude. The department has no control over them when on the water,” said M. Sujith, SWTD traffic superintendent.

According to him, the instance of drunk boat-driving can be even more dangerous in Kochi because of its proximity to the shipping channel and the presence of tourist and fishing boats. “Alcohol impairs judgement on the water even more than on land. Luckily, no such cases have been reported from Kochi for the past several years though a couple of cases were reported from Alappuzha earlier,” the official added.

The SWTD currently operates nine schedules in Kochi, each with a batch of five crew members, and transports an average of 12,000 people every month. Besides, a handful of other local bodies including the Maradu municipality and Kadamakkudy panchayat are also operating boats that connect their residents with the city.

Conceding that the police were at a loss when it comes to inspecting service boats, Arul R.B. Krishna, Deputy Commissioner of Police in Kochi, said the coastal police were conducting mid-water inspection of tourists and fishing boats. “Though we operate three patrol boats here, conducting breath-analyser tests of passenger boat crew is not practical as it may affect their schedule. But the incident in Maradu has brought to light some serious concerns about the safety of boat passengers and we are not taking any chances anymore,” he said.