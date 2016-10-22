Cause for concern:The Comptroller and Auditor General had listed the 19 buildings on the banks of Chilavannur lake in its 2013 report.

Despite being flagged by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), the Kochi Corporation has remained mute to the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms violations in Chilavannur area over the years.

The local body, which gave occupancy certificates to most of the unauthorised buildings in the region, has not acted on the notices it served to the reported violators some two years ago even after the CAG listing the violations.

The national auditor had listed the 19 buildings on the banks of the lake in its 2013 report. Following the report, the Kochi Corporation had issued notices to the builders on November 22, 2014, asking them to produce no objection certificates from the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority.

The CRZ notifications, which were issued in 1991 and 2011 to regulate the activities in coastal regulation zone areas, insist that any development/construction activities in the zone areas would require prior clearance from the authorities. In Kerala, the NOC will have to be issued by the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority.

The Kochi Corporation had also warned that the permits of these buildings would be revoked or completed buildings demolished if they failed to produce the NOC within 15 days.

Interestingly, this was the second notice that the local body had issued to the alleged violators. The first notice was slapped on the violators from the Vyttila Zonal Office of the corporation on December 24, 2013, which was ignored by the project promoters.

Responding to the developments, Amit Meena, Secretary of the Kochi Corporation, said the builders had, in their replies, informed the corporation that they constructed the buildings before the CRZ notifications came into play.

Incidentally, it was reported in these columns that the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) had reconfirmed the CAG report on the violations by prominent builders and individuals.

The VACB report had also stated that the buildings were in violation of the CRZ 1991 notification.

Mr. Meena said the case of one builder was pending before the High Court of Kerala.

The files regarding all other buildings would be inspected shortly for follow-up action, he said.