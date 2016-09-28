The 22nd annual general meeting of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), which saw renewed demand by small shareholders for the first public issue and listing of the company’s shares, approved 25 per cent dividend for the financial year 2015-16. Shareholders’ opinion was, however, divided on a proposal to launch an airline service, Air Kerala, particularly to serve the needs of Keralites living in the Gulf countries.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is also the Chairman of the company, declared that the new international terminal at the airport would be commissioned within two months. The Rs.1,200-crore facility will be able to handle 4,000 passengers per hour.

One of the shareholders suggested that since most of the airlines ran on losses, CIAL could think of launching a shipping service to cater to the need of all classes of people living in the Gulf countries. A section of the shareholders felt that the Air Kerala project should not be abandoned purely on the consideration of profit and loss. Mr. Vijayan said that the demand for a public issue and listing of the company’s shares would be considered by the Board of Directors though the small shareholders, represented by Cochin International Airport Shareholders’ Organization, demanded the matter to be decided immediately.

He said also said that the Air Kerala project needed a thorough examination as opinion of shareholders was already divided on the issue.

Shareholders’ demands

There were demands that the State government consider extension of Kochi Metro Rail to the airport and that the government exert pressure on the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to recognize Kochi as an aviation hub in the country.

