Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has contributed Rs. 4 crore towards the completion of the State government’s open defecation-free (ODF) campaign. The money, from CIAL’s Corporatae Social Responsibility fund, was handed over by the Chairman and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to K. Vasuki, director of Suchitwa Mission, said a press release here. CIAL Managing Director V. J. Kurien was present on the occasion.

Though it is estimated that building a toilet will cost Rs.15,200, the cost can go up to over Rs.60,000 in some of the areas. The money from CIAL will make up some of the fund requirement, the press release added.