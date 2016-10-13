Tension prevailed in Nedumbassery following a clash between members of the Malankara Orthodox Church and the Jacobite Syrian Church over the ownership of the Mar Athanasius Higher Secondary School here on Wednesday.

The episode began to unfold around 3.30 p.m. when members of the Jacobite faction led by Catholicos Baselios Thomas I attempted to enter the venue of a function organised by the rival faction to commemorate the 50th death anniversary of the Vayalipparambu Mar Gregorious Metropolitan, founder of the educational institution.

The Nedumbassery region was in the grip of tension right from the morning because of the function scheduled by the Orthodox faction. Catholicos of the Malankara Orthodox Church, Baselious Marthoma Poulose II, was the chief guest of the programme.

Earlier, the Jacobite faction had held a meeting at the St.George Church nearby in protest against the function inside the disputed property. The trouble began when the police prevented the Catholicos from leaving the church premises.

Soon, the Catholicos, accompanied by five metropolitans, staged a protest march to the venue while the Orthodox Church members too assembled at the school to prevent them from entering the venue. This was followed by furious slogan shouting between the two groups but the police managed to avert a clash.

Following this, the Catholicos launched an indefinite hunger strike at the main entrance of the school.

The other day, representatives of the Jacobite faction had submitted memorandums to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and District Collector Mohammed Y. Safirulla, demanding denial of permission to the Orthodox faction to conduct the programme on the school premises.

