The Kochi city police on Monday arrested a man who ran a chit fund company along with his brother near Ernakulam Market and allegedly swindled investors.

The accused has been identified as Stalin Benny of Mulavukadu, proprietor of the Vallarpadam Chit Funds Limited, which wound up operations in 2014. The accused was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by Dallar D’zilva, Sibi Francis and Mercy D’zilva of Mulavukadu, who allegedly lost Rs.5 lakh they had invested with the company.

“The accused lured the customers with attractive offers and generated a fund. They failed to return the money even after the maturity period and went absconding,” officials said.