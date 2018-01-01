Chellanam residents allege continuing neglect

Residents of Chellanam on Sunday place sandbags along the coast; and (right) a traditional boat with figures of Pappanji put together as a tribute to the victims of Cyclone Ockhi.

more-in

Residents in the Maruvakkadu and Companyppady areas of Chellanam panchayat, where sea erosion forced several families to seek refuge in temporary shelters in early December in the wake of Cyclone Ockhi, have said that sea erosion continued to threaten their lives and residences even as volunteers deployed sandbags on Sunday as a measure of protection against continuing seepage of sea water during high tide.

T.A. Dalfine of Chellanam Vikasana Samithi, a group engaged in activities for the development of the coastal village, alleged that the government had not done anything after the shelter camp was disbanded. He alleged that the government had only helped put together the boulders that were displaced in the high waves during the cyclone and it had also laid some sand bunds using earthmoving equipment. However, those measures had proved inadequate.

Chellanam panchayat vice president K.D. Prasad, however, said the government was committed to rebuilding the seawalls and providing protection from sea erosion. The formalities were being completed before the works begin on the projects, he said on Sunday.

Mr. Dalfine said the government had promised to complete the works on the sea walls by April 30. However, there appeared no possibility of the works being completed as promised, he added. He said people laid sand bags along the coast in areas where the government authorities had repaired the sea wall in the wake of Cyclone Ockhi.

The Chellanam villagers, he said, had sought the help of a chamber of commerce in Kochi to provide them with sand bags so that the coast could be protected from the incursions of the sea during high tide. He also claimed that though request was made to the Revenue authorities for supplying sacks, the authorities said they were not in a position to do so. So the villagers sought help from the chamber of commerce, Mr. Dalfine said.

Tribute to victims

Meanwhile, a group of people concerned with the plight of the Chellanam villagers have put together a 40-foot traditional boat (odi vallam) with 10 Christmas papas or Pappanji on board as a tribute to the victims of Cyclone Ockhi and as a symbol of protest seeking government action to protect the village from sea erosion.

Babu Palliparambil, who is among the group of people involved in the venture, said the traditional boat and the Pappanjis were a reminder to the authorities that the coastal village continued to be neglected.

Mr. Babu said the traditional boat and its occupants symbolised the people’s willingness to leave the shores of Chellanam if the government did not step in to solve their problems immediately.