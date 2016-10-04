All-party meeting to be convened to finalise conduct of council, says Mayor

Acrimonious scenes marred the Kochi Corporation council proceedings on Monday, with LDF and UDF members clashing over a war of words between two women councillors.

Trouble erupted at the fag end of the session, as UDF councillor Ansa James advised LDF’s Sunila Selvan not to criticise the Mayor in public and to raise her complaints with the Mayor in the latter’s chamber.

Incidentally, Ms. Selvan had earlier said it was the worst council she had ever attended.

When Ms. Selvan, supported by LDF councillors, began replying to the “personal criticism”, the Mayor interfered, saying that the council meeting could not be reduced to a platform for personal criticisms.

Soon, LDF councillors led by Benedict Fernandez and independent member T.K. Shamsudheen blocked Mayor Soumini Jain, who guillotined the council proceedings, as the opposition refused to budge. Mr. Shamsudheen moved to the front of the Mayor’s dais and demanded that the agenda not be taken up for discussion.

The UDF councillors rushed to the Mayor’s aid and pushed the LDF members to pave way for her to move to her chamber. The agitated opposition councillors, who rushed to her chamber, surrounded her and shouted slogans even as UDF members came in for her support. The councillors were seen engaged in heated arguments. They also alleged manhandling.

Meanwhile, development standing committee chairperson Gracy Joseph broke down, alleging that a CPI(M) councillor had slapped her on the face in the mêlée.

The unruly scenes, which continued for close to an hour, ended after leaders of various political parties attempted a patch-up.

Responding to the developments, Ms. Jain said a section of opposition councillors had failed to show respect to the women councillor and the Mayor, which was unacceptable.

“Physically blocking the way of a woman Mayor and misbehaving with her are highly deplorable and cannot be permitted. An all-party meeting will be convened soon to finalise the ways the council proceedings have to be conducted,” she said.

K.J. Antony, LDF leader in the council, termed the developments “highly unfortunate” and wanted the councillors to uphold the highest values of democracy, even while dissenting.

“The councillors should bear in mind that council meetings are venues for raising the concerns of the public and not arena for fisticuffs. They should show utmost restraint in their behaviour in the council and dissent in democratic ways,” he said.

