Cities » Kochi

KOCHI, September 19, 2016
Updated: September 19, 2016 05:36 IST

Change is in the air in vegetable cultivation by Manjapra bank

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
New method:Aeroponics does not need soil as a medium and relies on water sprays to convey nutrients to the plants.
New method:Aeroponics does not need soil as a medium and relies on water sprays to convey nutrients to the plants.

Aeroponics, soil-less cultivation technology sourced from Israel, being tried out

Taking a cue from its success in increasing the acreage under conventional cultivation, the Manjapra Service Cooperative Bank is preparing to adopt “aeroponics” or soil-less cultivation to save space and provide a big push to vegetable production.

T. D. Paulose, president of the bank, said that the bank had prepared a 1,000-sq.ft. plot for the pilot phase of the aeroponics venture, which involved using vertical space.

Aeroponics does not need soil as a medium and relies on water sprays to convey nutrients to the plants. It differs from hydroponics where water is used to convey nutrients to the plants.

Mr. Paulose said that he expected the new model to be a success, considering that the method had been tried out places such as Bangalore. The system was adopted mostly from Israel, where availability of cultivable land is a serious issue. At the same time, aeroponics would have to be adapted to suit the local conditions and its cost reduced to make it viable for large-scale applications.

When a 10 sq.ft. vertical space is used, the aeroponics model is capable of compressing an acre of cultivation to seven cents, claimed Mr. Paulose. However, the Manjapra model would use only 5 sq.ft. of vertical space for the experimental farm, he said.

Food production

If the new technology could be adopted for wider application by the bank, it would take the safe-to-eat vegetables programme a step forward. Besides enlisting nearly 2,000 farmers engaged in conventional cultivation of vegetables and banana, the bank has also 80 fish farmers and 106 poultry farmers under its fold.

Their businesses have been set up with the help of the bank.

The poultry egg production programme has hit a roadblock with egg prices falling recently, he said.

The bank’s poultry sector produces up to 5,000 eggs per day. The number of vegetable farmers is also set to increase in the coming months.

More In: Kochi
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Kerala

A small step for women, a big crack in tradition

6 go missing in flash flood in Kerala's Kozhikode district

Raw video emerges as smoking gun

BJP meet to devise Kerala poll strategy

Charges submitted in Perumbavoor rape case

Where wild elephants have pet names

Onam fete ends with Vallamkali

Youth falls from peak, dies

Fraud in the guise of actor’s scheme

Thiruvananthapuram

Raw video emerges as smoking gun

Wayanad may be declared drought-hit

Primary care model for NCDs needed: WHO expert

When traditional Kerala comes alive

Remembering to clean up after the fete

Kozhikode

6 go missing in flash flood in Kerala's Kozhikode district

Fuel theft: it’s drivers who pay the price

Corporation to speed up repair of street lights

Lukewarm response to afforestation scheme

Call for early repair of Fort Kochi roads

Woman, man assaulted in broad daylight

An ‘ecosystem’ creator gains foothold

Kambar rues dominance of English

Boat safety in deep waters

Edappally flyover to be opened on Sunday

Cusat gets ‘A’ grade from NAAC

A tech-savvy District Collector for Ernakulam

Flyover opened but all is not well at Edappally

Kochi Metro trial run up to Palarivattom this month



O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Kochi

Jaiva Jeevitham reaps a bounty

The sale of locally cultivated safe-to-eat vegetables, pokkali rice and value-added products from it, and coconut oil under the aegis of the... »