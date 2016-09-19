Change is in the air in vegetable cultivation by Manjapra bank

New method:Aeroponics does not need soil as a medium and relies on water sprays to convey nutrients to the plants.

Aeroponics, soil-less cultivation technology sourced from Israel, being tried out

Taking a cue from its success in increasing the acreage under conventional cultivation, the Manjapra Service Cooperative Bank is preparing to adopt “aeroponics” or soil-less cultivation to save space and provide a big push to vegetable production.

T. D. Paulose, president of the bank, said that the bank had prepared a 1,000-sq.ft. plot for the pilot phase of the aeroponics venture, which involved using vertical space.

Aeroponics does not need soil as a medium and relies on water sprays to convey nutrients to the plants. It differs from hydroponics where water is used to convey nutrients to the plants.

Mr. Paulose said that he expected the new model to be a success, considering that the method had been tried out places such as Bangalore. The system was adopted mostly from Israel, where availability of cultivable land is a serious issue. At the same time, aeroponics would have to be adapted to suit the local conditions and its cost reduced to make it viable for large-scale applications.

When a 10 sq.ft. vertical space is used, the aeroponics model is capable of compressing an acre of cultivation to seven cents, claimed Mr. Paulose. However, the Manjapra model would use only 5 sq.ft. of vertical space for the experimental farm, he said.

Food production

If the new technology could be adopted for wider application by the bank, it would take the safe-to-eat vegetables programme a step forward. Besides enlisting nearly 2,000 farmers engaged in conventional cultivation of vegetables and banana, the bank has also 80 fish farmers and 106 poultry farmers under its fold.

Their businesses have been set up with the help of the bank.

The poultry egg production programme has hit a roadblock with egg prices falling recently, he said.

The bank’s poultry sector produces up to 5,000 eggs per day. The number of vegetable farmers is also set to increase in the coming months.