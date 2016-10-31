Trains running through the Konkan Railway will revert to regular timings from November 1. The major changes due to reversion from monsoon period in the region will be as follows. Train No. 12617 Ernakulam Junction-Hazarat Nizamuddin Mangala Express will start from Ernakulam Junction at 1.15 p.m. instead of monsoon time of 10.45 a.m. Train No. 12224 Ernakulam–Lokmanyatilak Duranto Express running on Wednesdays and Sundays will start at 9.30 p.m. instead of 11.30 p.m. Similarly, Train No. 16337/16338, express trains between Ernakulam and Okha will henceforth run up to Okha, instead of only up to Hapa. Trains originating from various stations and reaching Ernakulam Junction/Kochuveli/Thiruvananthapuram Central/Nagercoil/ Tirunelveli after passing through Konkan Railway will advance timings as in regular time schedule, says a Railway press release.