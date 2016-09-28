Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari has said that the Central government aims to revolutionise the transport sector by moving substantial quantities of cargo to the water transport system.

The Minister was speaking at the Kochi port where a consignment of passenger cars arrived on Monday night.

This is the first vessel carrying passenger vehicles arriving at the port. The Minister, accompanied by officials of the Cochin Port Trust, visited the Ernakulam wharf where the vessel, M.V. Dresden, berthed.

He said the country lagged in utilising its waterbodies and seas to transport voluminous cargo such as steel and fertilisers whereas countries such as China and Japan were much ahead. Water transport accounted for eight per cent of total Indian cargo movement.

The volume was about 10 per cent in China; 12 per cent in Japan and around the same percentage in the European Union countries, the Minister said.