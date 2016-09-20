Cities » Kochi

Kochi, September 20, 2016
September 20, 2016

‘Censorship no-no, but artists should set limit’

Cover page of Line Hoven’s novel Love Looks Away .
Graphic novelist and illustrator Line Hoven does not believe in art censorship of any kind, but she thinks artists should know where to draw the limiting line.

Ms. Hoven, of German-American parentage, says she faced religious censorship, of all places, in the US, when she had drawn historical male figures kissing. She would not do anything to hurt the sentiments of any religion, but she had only drawn figures from history!

Taking on questions at an interactive session organised here by H&C Readers’ Forum and Goethe Zentrum, Kochi, on Monday, Ms. Hoven, who wrote the celebrated graphic novel, Love Looks Away , said the work dedicated to her family was about the warmth one derived from family environment.

“My grandparents were in the Nazi movement, but that does not mean I hate them. Once you are in a family, you tend to overlook its shortcomings and enjoy the warmth of relationships,” she said in response to a query. On a tour of India, the author will halt next at Hyderabad to present her work.

