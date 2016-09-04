The Archdiocese of Varappuzha will join Catholics all over the world to sing the Te Deum, a hymn of praise to God, on Sunday as Mother Teresa is canonised in Rome by Pope Francis.

A statement issued by the archdiocese said here that Mother Teresa had visited the headquarters of the archdiocese on several occasions before and after the Missionaries of Charity launched their Kochi home.

The Mother was a special visitor during the time when Archbishops Joseph Kelanthara and Corenelius Elanjikkal headed the archdiocese. She had addressed the priests of the archdiocese in January 1989, recalled Vicar General Joseph Padiyaramparampil.

He said Mother Teresa would be the third visitor to the Varappuzha Archbishop’s House to be canonized. The first was Father Maximilian Kolbe, who died in a World War II concentration camp. The visit was way back in June 1932. The other personality was Pope John Paul II, who visited the Archbishop’s House in February 1986.

There will be live telecast of the proceedings from the Vatican at the Vallarpadam Cathedral premises.