A moving car caught fire reportedly due to short-circuit on the Old Mattancherry bridge on Saturday.

The motorist, Antony of Nazreth, noticed smoke rising from inside when the vehicle, a Martui SX 4, reached the middle of the bridge and stopped the vehicle. He immediately got out of the car and vehicle caught fire.

On being alerted, fire tender units from Mattancherry, Fort Kochi and the Port Trust were pressed into services, in addition to a jeep from the Gandhinagar station. The car, however, was completely destroyed as the fire men were unable to take the fire tender trucks near the burning car as authorities have restricted the entry of heavy vehicles onto the bridge by erecting iron barricades on both its sides. “