Hibi Eden, MLA, has said that the culvert across the Thevara-Perandoor Canal at Kaloor will be built at a desirable elevation.

A decision to raise the height of the culvert was arrived at in a discussion following concerns over the lack of height of the culvert raised by the public, he said in a media release. The last government had sanctioned a sum of Rs 4.40 crore for the construction of the culvert near PVS Hospital. Tendering process was also completed for this as the government had granted technical sanction for the work. The construction was inaugurated on July 22 and the PWD had been asked to complete the work as fast as possible given the high volume of traffic along this stretch.

As the people were concerned about the low elevation of the culvert leading to flooding in the area, a decision was taken to raise the height of the culvert by a metre from the level of the road and also raise the level of the approach road, he said.

Gracy Joseph, corporation development standing committee chairperson, councillor MG Aristotle and a host of others took part in the meeting.