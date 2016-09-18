Pitiable condition of the stretch is expected to continue, with not even basic repairs being carried out.

Potholed Fort Kochi roads have made commuting a harrowing task for residents and tourists.

The pitiable condition of the roads is expected to continue, thanks to the delay in carrying out even basic repair works. Travelling has turned a tedious task for the commuters owing to the worsening condition of the roads. “Some of the worst-affected stretches include Parade Road, Ridsdale Road, Beach Road, Napier street, Peter Celli street, Kit Kat Road, and Dutch Cemetery Road. Repair work has been pending for long,” said Antony Kureethra, former councillor from Fort Kochi.

Slabs missing

Echoing a similar view, Bharat Khona, member of the Fort Kochi Walker’s Team, said that most of the roads are badly damaged. “The slabs on the sides of the roads are also in dilapidated condition. Slabs are missing in some areas making it really difficult for the commuters. We are finding it difficult to enjoy a smooth walk along the streets,” he said.

Residents said that bad roads would throw a spanner in the tourism prospects of Fort Kochi. Lack of regular maintenance is a major problem. The authorities should ensure that short-cuts like partial repair of roads are not adopted. The roads here need a major facelift, they said.

Repeated attempts to contact Shiny Mathew, Fort Kochi councillor, for her response on the issue failed.