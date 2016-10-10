The National Deafness Control Programme can be realised only when screening for hearing loss is made compulsory for every birth. The resolution was formed at the 14th annual conference of Cochlear Implant Group of India (CIGI), CIGICON 2016, that concluded here on Sunday.

The members of CIGI also decided to take up with the Union government the issue of allocation of funds from the National Deafness Control Programme for early cochlear implantation in every State.

More emphasis should be given for cochlear implant surgery and rehabilitation rather than charting and funding deaf schools.

Bilateral implantation

Bilateral implantation (that is, implantation in both ears) is the accepted treatment modality in Western countries since it is more effective compared to unilateral implantation. The natural hearing process through both ears helps children identify the location of the sound and helps in achieving clarity of speech.

Hence, the emphasis of government programme should be on early and bilateral implantations. The CIGICON stated that Kerala government’s Sruthitharangam programme was role model for South East Asia.