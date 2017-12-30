Burning of Pappanji shifted from Fort Kochi beach to Parade Ground

more-in

The burning of Pappanji, the high point of New Year’s eve celebrations held in connection with Cochin Carnival in Fort Kochi, has been shifted from the beach to near the Parade Ground after a good part of the beach was lost to the sea.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla at Ernakulam Guest House here on Friday. Representatives of Police and Revenue Departments and the organisers of Cochin Carnival attended the meeting.

Space will be arranged alongside the water tank opposite David Hall to set the Pappanji on fire. Mr. Safirulla urged everyone to cooperate with the decision. The Collector and the City Police Commissioner M.P. Dinesh inspected the beach and nearby areas on Thursday night before reaching the decision.

Around one lakh people are expected to flock to Fort Kochi for the New Year celebrations. The beach area where the Pappanji used to be burnt remains largely eroded by sea in the aftermath of Cyclone Ockhi. The intense high tides during the past few days haven’t helped matters either.

It was also observed during the meeting that movement to and from the beach had been rendered difficult due to the damaged stone barrier and walkway. In the event of an emergency, it would not be easy to evacuate people, leading to a possible stampede.

Double barricade

The Pappanji will be placed inside a double barricaded structure. Entry to the first barricade will be restricted to those entrusted with setting the Pappanji on fire. A clear sight of the event will be possible from the Parade Ground. Cultural activities in connection with the celebrations will be staged near the Parade Ground.

Separate entry and exit points will be arranged on the ground. The Collector has called for the active presence of police and fire and rescue personnel at the celebration venue.

The Water Transport Department will operate special services from Fort Kochi Customs Jetty to Vypeen between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturday and from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Sunday. However, boat services will be restricted from Fort Kochi to Vypeen alone from 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Private buses and KSRTC will operate special services from Fort Kochi bus stand to Thoppumpady and Kundannoor. Parking will be completely banned in Fort Kochi. Vehicles should be parked near Veli ground. The police will make special crowd control arrangements at Customs Jetty.