Kochi

Building roads alone will not do: Mayor

‘City still lacks last-mile connectivity’

The transportation sector in Kochi faces multiple challenges in the face of increasing number of private vehicles on city roads, said Mayor Soumini Jain here on Monday.

Speaking at the preliminary meeting at the Government Guest House to kick-start the ‘Public Transport Day’ campaign, the Mayor said the city lacked last-mile connectivity for all modes of transport, and such issues could not be addressed by building more roads.

The year-long campaign by Centre for Public Policy Research, a city-based think tank, aims to promote the use of public transport.

Speaking on the occasion, Hibi Eden, MLA, said promoting the use of public transport in the city, which lies below the sea level, should be a high-priority matter. “Though everybody is familiar with the idea of public transport, there is an immediate need for a cultural transition. Misaligned cables at junctions and on walkways cause accidents. Last-mile connectivity in our city is also limited,” he said.

Representatives of various civil society groups, NGOs, government departments, and trade bodies participated.

A core committee, involving representatives of various associations, was formed to work out future plans. It will meet every month to take the campaign forward.

