Building permits to be cleared at adalat

Minister for Local Administration K.T. Jaleel said here on Sunday that special adalats would be held to clear applications for building permits under the coastal regulation zone rules. He added that steps would be taken to ensure that owners of houses that were built under government projects on land reclaimed before 2008 and outside the databank got permits for cooking gas and electricity connection.

The Minister was inaugurating a drinking water supply project at Kadamakkudy and the in-patient facility at the primary health centre at Pizhala. The facilities were set up by the Goshree Islands Development Authority (Gida).

The Minister recalled that Gida was formed as it was felt that local bodies would not be able to generate sufficient funds for developing islands. The ₹300 crore available with the authority is being utilised for the comprehensive development of islands.

He said though the drinking water project was announced seven years ago, it was completed only recently. He added that if projects were completed in time, the government could save a lot of money.

The Minister also revealed that primary health centres faced shortage of doctors. The centres work throughout the day, and it is the duty of local government bodies to ensure that they are functioning properly, he said

S. Sarma, MLA, presided over the function. K.V. Thomas, MP; T.K. Jose, Principal Secretary, Local Self Government; District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla, and Edappally block panchayat president M.R. Antony were among those who spoke.