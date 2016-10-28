A forum of BSNL employees unions on Thursday held a protest against the alleged move of the Central government to form a new company to manage the 72,000 mobile towers of the BSNL.

The move will deepen the crisis facing the BSNL which is struggling to stay afloat. Since mobile towers are essential for providing mobile telephony, the setting up of the company will push mobile telephone service offered by the public sector company into crisis, feared a section of employees.

The formation of the company will eventually lead to BSNL’s privatisation, said a statement by K.V. Premkumar, convener of the joint action forum of the organisations of BSNL employees. The members of the forum took out a protest march in the city as part of the nation-wide campaign. Protest marches were also taken out at Aluva, Muvattupuzha, Palarivattom, and Thodupuzha.