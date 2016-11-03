A three-day conference on “Participatory Local Budgeting (PLB)” is being organised in the city from November 3 by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

Representatives from BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia and China - are expected to participate.

Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for Rural Development, Drinking Water and Sanitation and Panchayati Raj, will inaugurate the conference which is part of an ongoing effort to better synergise PLB initiatives in BRICS countries, cities and civic bodies through dialogue and cooperation.

PLB is followed widely in Brazil. Both India and South Africa also practise “participatory local planning”, although on a smaller scale.

The conference will discuss the respective linkages between PLB and decentralisation, economic development, human development, social development and social justice and best practices.