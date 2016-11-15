Language not a barrier to these marathoners

Tum Hallee aka Lucky Devil, a psychiatrist and bird watcher from the U.S., finished his 126th marathon, running the full distance of the Spice Coast Marathon the day he turned 75, on Sunday.

“I train in humid conditions, but here it’s a little too much. Still I enjoyed it thoroughly and got my medal,” he says, promising to return to visit the Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary at Thattekkad sometime soon.

Yen Neuyen and her husband Peter Bennett, a thirty something couple from Houston in Texas, visited India the other day for the first time to race in the Spice Coast Marathon organised by Soles of Cochin and promoted by the District Tourism Promotion Council.

Ms. Neuyen, a regular at marathons with over 600 runs to her credit, was taking part in a marathon in her 101st country. An accountant at a green energy firm, she and Mr. Bennett, a private lawyer, have been taking part in marathons for 20 years now. “It’s one of the ways to get to know about various cultures, people,” she says. “Kochi is a fascinating city and I have this liking for Bollywood and butter chicken. That apart, you get to meet local runners,” adds Ms. Neuyen, who turned into a runner by sheer accident.

Mr. Bennett says that while they may not understand the language of their fellow runners, they all understand each others’ problems and share a great camaraderie.

“It was great to see a number of volunteers and greater to have lot of children among them. It’s probably one of the ways to wean the kids away from their indoor, computer games and to do actual sports,” says Ms. Neuyen, admitting that heavy vehicle traffic along the marathon route was a clear disappointment.