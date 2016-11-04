The Navy has called off the traditional Navy Fest at the Southern Naval Command here in view of the volatile situation on the country’s border and the Line of Control with Pakistan.

The Navy Fest, usually held in connection with the Navy Week celebrations in the first week of December every year, used to be a huge draw with lakhs of people thronging the stalls set up by various naval training establishments in Kochi and also to enjoy fun rides and the carnival held alongside. The public was also welcome to visit naval ships at the south jetty during stipulated periods.

This stands cancelled this year due to the “existing security scenario”, Navy officials said here on Thursday.