Specifications for railing to be prescribed by Ports dept.

Tourist boats operating in Kochi backwaters and surrounding water bodies by openly flouting norms have something to worry about.

The Department of Ports has decided not to issue fitness certificates to tourist boats that lack a steel railing of one metre height running throughout the length of the deck. “The rule will be ensured when the tourist boats dry dock for fitness check every three years. Boats violating the steel fencing norm would not be allowed to operate,” said Vinod K.R., Registering Authority, Department of Ports.

The move comes amidst a rise in cases of boats plying along the Kochi backwaters and surrounding water bodies without proper safety measures.

The specifications for the steel railing would be prescribed by the department. It had found that several boats set up steel railings only at the front and rear portions, while leaving the sides of the boats without any safety precaution. Many boats also lack a collapsible railing at the entry point, which should be closed once the passengers are on board.

The operators often fail to close the railing and also permit the passengers to move freely towards the front and rear of the vessel. According to official records, about 400 tourist boats operate in the Vembanad lake and surrounding water bodies.

The Ports Department has also decided to step up safety checks in houseboats.

Mr. Vinod said fire resistant material should replace wooden panels in the roof of houseboat kitchens. It would help check fire accidents, he said.

The Department had conducted inspection in over 10 boats plying in the Kochi backwaters before Onam.

The owner of a boat was asked to stop operating after it was found that the driver lacked valid licence. Such surprise checks would continue in the coming weeks.

