Caution has been thrown to the winds as private tourist boat operators function without making it mandatory for guests to wear life jackets. A scene from Kochi backwaterson Friday. Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

Tourist boats permit tourists on board without life jackets

Hundreds of tourist boats operating in Kochi backwaters have thrown caution to the winds by permitting tourists to enjoy the ride without wearing life jackets.

The flouting of rules has turned rampant this festival season as the enforcement agencies continue to remain passive by not initiating action against the violators.

Wearing life jackets was made mandatory after several boat accidents occurred in the State, but the lack of strong follow-up action and vigil on the part of government agencies, including the Ports Department and the police, have encouraged boat operators to violate norms.

Admitting that the enforcement of the life jacket rule has not been effective, Vinod K. R, Registering Authority, Department of Ports, said there were practical difficulties in implementing the norms. “Most passengers refuse to wear it stating that they were not comfortable using it while on board a tourist boat,” he said.

The Department of Ports said no action was taken against tourist boats in recent times for permitting passengers to travel without life jackets. The officials said the rules lacked clarity on whether wearing life jackets was mandatory.

Only 2 surveyors

Revealing that there was little enforcement of safety norms in tourist boats, K. Sivaprasad, senior faculty member of the Department of Ship Technology at the Cochin University of Science and Technology, said there were only two surveyors in the State for about 3,000 tourist and house boats.

“Scenes where people take selfies on board emulating a popular image from a Hollywood movie are common in tourist boats plying in the Kochi backwaters. It’s dangerous to take photographs from areas where passengers are not permitted,” he said.

Mr. Vinod said surprise checks could be strengthened as the Ports Department was awaiting the final nod from the government on the appointment of a special police wing for carrying out surprise checks in tourist boats.