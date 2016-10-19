The West Kochi Boat Passengers’ Association has urged the State government to regularise services operated by the State Water Transport Department (SWTD).

In an official statement, M. Muhammad Ashraf, organising secretary of the association, urged the State government to carry out a Vigilance probe into the functioning of SWTD. He also demanded that the fibre boats operating from Ernakulam jetty should be replaced with new boats.

According to the association, services operated by the Department have been in complete disarray for the past five months. Despite repeated requests, the government was yet to intervene in the issue.

Cancellation of trips

The Department has issued notice to the passengers indicating the cancellation of six trips to Ernakulam daily. Despite the cancellations, the circular boat service between Ernakulam and Vypeen does not call at Fort Kochi.

The passengers’ association demanded strict action against the officials and employees of SWTD.