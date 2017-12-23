Blockathon comes up with novel solutions to migrant workers’ issues

Members of team Veraz that bagged the first prize in the two-day ‘Blockathon for Change’ held at Maker Village at Kalamassery.

How about a portal featuring the full resume, personal traits and skill sets of migrant labourers endorsed by their current and previous employers, thus serving as a virtual experience certificate?

Apart from facilitating a perfect match between the migrant workforce and their potential employers, such a portal will do away with the involvement of middlemen. Such a mechanism is no longer in the realm of conjecture as team Veraz, which bagged the first prize in the two-day ‘Blockathon for Change’ held at Maker Village at Kalamassery, proved through their innovation.

The team, which walked away with a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, proved that it was possible to set up such a portal based on Blockchain technology, a state-of-the-art technology, originally devised for the digital currency Bitcoin but has since then emerged as an incorruptible digital ledger capable of handling massive data in diverse fields. “It will be a win-win situation for both workers and employers as the former will witness their job opportunities soaring whereas employers will have ready access to skilled workforce,” Prasad Balakrishnan Nair, CEO of Maker Village, told The Hindu.

Team ‘Infillcube,’ which won the second prize of ₹50,000, came up with tamper-proof data on migrant labours that could be stored, monitored and validated.

Team ‘Iridiscent’ bagged the third prize of ₹25,000 by creating an automated employment contract and payment system based on the Blockchain technology.

The U.S. Consulate had come up with the novel concept Blockathon for finding practical solutions to various problems connected with huge migrant workforce through the application of Blockchain technology while it was organised by Maker Village in partnership with the Kerala Startup Mission and the Centre for Public Policy and Research.

In his valedictory address, P. Vijayan, Inspector General of Police, Ernakulam Range, emphasised the urgent need to use innovation to address pressing societal issues. He also handed over the prizes.