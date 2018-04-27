BJP seeks CBI probe into Varappuzha incident

more-in

BJP activists on Thursday took out a protest march to the office of the Inspector General of Police (Kochi Range), demanding CBI probe into the death of S.R. Sreejith of Varappuzha following alleged custodial torture, as well as adequate compensation to his kin.

The march, which began from Varappuzha around 11 a.m., was inaugurated at a function which was attended by the family members of Sreejith and relatives of Udayakumar, another victim of custodial torture. Traffic was thrown into disarray as the march, in which more than 500 activists participated, entered the national highway around 11.30 a.m.

Tough time for traffic police

City traffic was affected as the march entered Banerjee Road. The traffic police indeed had a tough time keeping the two-way traffic moving. To avoid gridlock, a quick traffic diversion was enforced at Madhava Pharmacy Junction as well as High Court Junction in the afternoon.

As the march reached High Court Junction by around 5 a.m, the police prevented it from proceeding further by erecting barricades. Subsequently, the protesters held a sit-in on the road. Speaking on the occasion, BJP State general secretary A.N. Radhakrishan said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was no longer eligible to hold the Home portfolio.

The blockade on Banerjee Road, which continued for over an hour, caused minor traffic disruptions. Traffic turned normal later on the day.