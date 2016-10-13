The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State leadership on Wednesday demanded closure of schools run by the Peace Educational Foundation, alleging that they were breeding grounds of terrorism.

Addressing media persons here on Wednesday, P.K. Krishnadas, BJP national executive committee member, demanded that people who run the school be booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for supporting terrorism and creating communal disharmony. “It has become evident that the schools attached to the trust are acting as recruiting centres for the international terrorist organisation, IS. Instead of imparting education, the schools are turning hideouts for people with terror links,” Mr. Krishnadas said. He alleged that both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) leaderships in the State had been supporting and protecting the foundation since 2009 with the Education Department being barred from inspecting its schools.

According to him, the school’s name had surfaced during investigation into all cases related to IS recruitment from the State.

“The State police have taken a liberal stand towards the trust as it registered a case under section 153(A) of IPC for disrupting communal harmony. The case must be probed by national agencies.