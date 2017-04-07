Biennale empowering women through art

The residency will culminate in a show of the works of Kudumbasree artists at Pepper House. | Photo Credit: H_Vibhu

Of the most fascinating of the outreach programmes of the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) is the one it has shaped for hibernating artists among Kudumbasree women. Some 42 artists selected by the Mission received training in art at an instructional workshop, ‘Varayude Penma’, organised in the initial days of Kochi Muziris Biennale 2016.

The women, three from each district, were hand-picked on the basis of their artistic talent. The KBF and the Kudumbasree Mission are now planning to scale up the project to integrate them into the Pepper House Residency for 10 days in mid-May. The residency will culminate in a show of their works at Pepper House itself.

Professional work

“The aim is to get them to do art works like professionals that could be put up for online sale, exhibited at a proper show, or sold/donated to government offices. Or maybe, there could be postcards designed with images of their works printed on them,” says executive director of the mission S. Harikishore.

While it was not tough for the Mission, which has organised similar projects in theatre and is gearing up to replicate the model for literature enthusiasts, the art workshop posed a challenge as the selected women artists were required to stay away from their homes for about five days.

They trained under artist C. Bhagyanath and master sculptor K. Reghunathan. For the Biennale, it is an important social intervention and a tool to empower women who would otherwise be doing household work, mostly tailored for their gender role.

“We are working very closely with the Kudumbasree artists and want to empower them,” says Riyas Komu.