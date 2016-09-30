Three days after an engineering student allegedly tried to commit suicide, the authorities at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have begun efforts to restore normalcy on the campus.

The three-member committee appointed by the varsity to probe the incident is expected to collect evidence from students from Monday onwards.

Efforts to reach out to the student, who was admitted to a private hospital after his alleged suicide attempt, had failed due to resistance from his friends. The first-year student of Civil Engineering had accused activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) of beating him up for defying a call for boycotting classes.

Senior faculty members at the School of Engineering pointed out that it was too early to comment on whether the incident could be termed as ragging, but confirmed that action would be taken against those responsible for the clashes that occurred during Onam celebrations and also against students involved in other incidents that followed it.

Two separate committees are looking into the incidents involving the B.Tech students.

The faculty members are also trying to hold separate meetings with warring students to ensure peace on the campus. Classes have been suspended indefinitely following the clashes.