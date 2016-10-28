Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore has said that vested interests and some disgruntled elements were behind reports appearing in the media tarnishing the image of the company and some of its senior officials.

These reports appeared at a time when a concerted effort is on by the management and employees to turn the company around. The company expects to end the financial year with a profit but while things are progressing in such a positive manner there appears to be a conspiracy against the company, said a statement issued by FACT here.

It is quite painful that media also played into the hands of these negative elements and have not been ready to verify facts. Some of the reports over the last couple of days were even self-contradictory, the statement said.

FACT has played a big role in the socio-cultural life of Kerala. Sports, arts and literature have been patronised by the company but its image is being tarnished solely on the basis of an enquiry that has been launched into the award of a contract.

The print and electronic media have alleged irregularities in the award of a contract for the sale of gypsum from the company and it is very unfortunate that certain senior managers are being targeted with the aim of maligning their names and the reputation of FACT.

Senior officials like the Chairman and Managing Director have played a big role in getting a Government of India loan towards working capital and clearing some of its debts. The positive gesture from the Central government was met with enthusiastic efforts by the management and employees to turn the company around.

“A tremendous team spirit has been infused into the system and the level of motivation and commitment of the employees as a whole is at its peak,” the statement said to underline the efforts being made to “destabilise” the company despite its stature in the State and its strong presence in the minds of its people.

