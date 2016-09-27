The Kerala Chef competition organised on Monday — the final day of the Spice Route Culinary Festival held at Bolghatty Palace Hotel — showcased the best from the State’s palette.

The traditional chatti and dosa kallu shared cooking space with stainless steel kitchenware as culinary professionals and amateur enthusiasts from across Kerala squared off in the finals of the contest.

Sumptuous dishes, ranging from familiar staple like a seafood mélange to little-known treasures like the Ramassery Idli, were made within the temporary kitchen by 32 cooks. Only one of the 16 contestants in the finals for professional chefs was a woman, while the amateur cooks were mostly women. They made everything from fish biriyani to crab roast.

Tradition, talent

“This was the purpose of the Kerala Chef competition – to promote traditional culinary fare and new talents from across Kerala to tap into the tourism potential of this sector. The spirit was to be educative, participatory and inclusive, like the festival,” said U.V. Jose, Director of Kerala Tourism. The winners and runners-up of the event and of Sunday’s event in which chefs from 15 countries participated were felicitated at the valedictory function.

The three-member jury opined that the culinary festival required judging parameters that were as creative as the food. “With such a novel festival and a very specific theme, the standard rules had to be tweaked to help create a relatively level playing field for the cuisines of the 15 different countries that took part,” said chef Vijay Nagpal, who chaired the jury. In his nearly four decades as a chef, Mr. Nagpal said he had never overseen such a competition.

Hard to judge

“It was harder to judge than standard black box competitions because we were not just choosing between chefs and dishes, we were comparing cultures,” he said. A neutral set of requirements was needed, accounting for the challenge of blending the spices of Kerala with the diverse cuisines of the participant Spice Route countries. Eighty per cent of the ingredients had to be sourced locally.

“What resulted was an interesting mix of the classical and the contemporary,” said Chef Debraj Bhaumik. “Though they had to track back to the Spice Route, the contestants used creative, innovative ways to recreate dishes from their homelands.” Though marks were awarded for generic criteria such as plating, presentation, taste, texture, hygiene, among others, the standards were not absolute and were focused on originality.

The event was organised by Kerala Tourism and UNESCO.