Bed-ridden Kochiite to be brought from Gulf today

Abu Dhabi company agrees to pay for air ambulance

The anxious wait of the family of 42-year-old Elias George from Nasrath in Fort Kochi would eventually come to an end on Friday.

The family has been on the edge for two months ever since news reached them that Mr. George, who was employed as a driver at Abu Dhabi, was admitted into a hospital there after being hit by a stroke. He will be flown in by air ambulance on Friday evening.

He had been remaining unconscious supported by ventilator even as the mounting treatment expenses caused a serious drain on the already traumatised family. The family had been desperately looking for help to bring him home after it became clear that he could only be flown back on an air ambulance. The cost, which comes to around Rs. 30 lakh, was beyond the means of the family, which has requested the intervention of the State and Central governments.

“Now an Abu Dhabi-based private company has agreed to sponsor it. The ambulance carrying my son will reach Kochi international airport on Friday at 4.30 p.m. He will be straight away taken to the Medical Trust hospital in a well equipped ambulance, said George’s father Philodas.

Mr. George had in mid-July complained to his brother Austin Bruze, who is also in Abu Dhabi, of unbearable head ache on which he was rushed to a hospital. “But he received no immediate treatment as it was a Friday, a holiday there. A Malayali nurse warned us of symptoms of stroke and he was shifted to another hospital the next day. But it proved too late as he was downed by stroke,” said Mr. Philodas.

With the insurance covering only the medicinal expenses, the family was knocking on all doors to help him get back home.

The family had sent a mail to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan besides approaching State BJP leaders and K.V. Thomas, MP.