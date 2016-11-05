A writ petition was filed on Friday in the Kerala High Court seeking a CBI probe into the bar bribery case registered against former Finance Minister K.M. Mani.

The petition was filed by Noble Mathew of Kottayam. According to him, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau was not conducting a proper investigation. As a result of the trading of allegations between former Vigilance Director N. Shanker Reddy and the present Director Jacob Thomas on the issue, the credibility of the investigation into a serious allegation was at stake. —Special Correspondent