Festive spirit:A Durga idol kept ready for Durga Pooja celebrations organised by Kerala Banga Samskriti Sangha at Rabindra Bhavan in the city on Wednesday.— Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

Kerala Banga Samskriti Sangha, a socio-religious and cultural association here, began Durga Puja celebrations on Thursday at Rabindra Bhavan, Sidco Road (Maveli Road), at Gandhi Nagar. It was in 1967 Bengalis living in the city got together to celebrate Durga Puja festival in traditional fervour.

Website

The Banga association with a new committee led by Dr. Anup Kumar Nandi and Supriya Guha, president and secretary respectively, has decided to popularise the activities of the group across the State by launching a websitewww.kbsskochi.com.

The members of the association can be contacted onkbsskochi1234@gmail.com.

The Puja celebrations will be on till October 11.