HC rejects IMA appeal against 6-month training

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has declined to interfere with a single judge’s order vacating the stay on the State government order granting permission to BAMS, BHMS and BSMS house surgency students to do internship in gynaecology in government hospitals.

The Bench passed the order while dismissing an appeal filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), State branch, against the single judge’s order.

As per the notification of the Central Council of Indian Medicine issued in April 25, 2012, a six-month training had been stipulated. It made it clear that in respect of Prasuti and Striroga, which relate to the subject of gynaecology, the intern should be trained to deal with antenatal and post-natal problems and their remedies, antenatal and post-natal care, management of normal and abnormal labours, and minor and major obstetric surgical procedures.

The IMA in its petition contended that it might be improper for Ayurvedic and homoeopathic students to be trained in gynaecology, as the subjects they were studying were not concerned with gynaecology. It further argued that if BAMS, BHMS and BSMS house surgeons were allowed to enter labour room, there was every likelihood of spreading of diseases, including contagious ones. The patients’ privacy too was of concern, it was added.

The court observed that since the experts in the field had laid down certain guidelines while issuing the notification, the court could not sit as an appellate authority on such matters. The court was of the prima facie opinion that elementary knowledge of gynaecology was essential for those who had obtained the degree of BAMS, BHMS and BSMS.