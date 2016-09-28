An autorickshaw driver alleged on Tuesday that he was beaten up by the Kalamassery police after he saved an injured man near Mutton on Saturday night.

Selvan, 27, a resident of Thaikkatukara, was returning home after a trip when he heard someone crying for help near Muttom on Saturday night. He found one Sreenivasan, 43, lying there with injuries on his face. Selvan claimed that he took the injured to the Government Medical College.

The Kalamassery police denied the allegations by Selvan while accusing him of attacking Sreenivasan. They said that Selvan, along with three of his friends, had entered into an altercation with Sreenivasan.