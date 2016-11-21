Faced with allegations of laxity in investigation, the police may constitute a special team to probe the murder attempt on Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) Ernakulam president K.N. Gopinath.

Talking to presspersons here on Sunday, Director General of Police Loknath Behra said a decision with regard to constituting a special team would be made after due consultations. “The police are determined to carry out a foolproof investigation into the case. Mr. Gopinath has raised certain points with regard to the ongoing investigation and efforts will be made to address those issues,” he said after a meeting with the complainant here on Sunday.

During the meeting, Mr. Gopinath told the DGP that he suspected the attack to be a planned attempt to murder and the assailant to be a hired killer. He also alleged that the officer currently heading the investigation had no clear idea about even the whereabouts the assailant.