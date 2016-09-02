The police have taken two migrant workers into custody in connection with the theft attempt at South Indian Bank ATM counter at Vengola, near Perumbavoor, on Tuesday. However, the police said, they had denied their involvement in the crime. The police are currently examining call details of the detained persons.

An unidentified person tried to break open the ATM in the early hours of Tuesday. Though the burglar managed to remove the front panel of the machine, he could not steal the money. During the theft attempt, an alarm went off inside the kiosk. An alert was also sent to the central security system of the bank. The bank authorities then immediately informed the Perumbavoor police about it.