Athachamayam, the public procession carrying forward the traditional Athaghosham of the erstwhile royal town of Thripunithura, will be held on September 4.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the public meeting ahead of the Atham procession at the Boys’ High School at Atham Nagar. M. Swaraj, MLA, will preside over the function. Thripunithura Municipal Chairperson Chandrika Devi will receive the Atham flag on September 3 from the representatives of the royal family on the Hill Palace premises. The flag will be brought to Atham Nagar in a procession. The organisers said here on Wednesday that various traditional and folk art forms would be showcased in the procession. Theyyamthira, Pulikkali, Kavadiyattam, Karagattam, Ottanthullal, and Shingarimelam will be presented on the occasion.

People dressed up as Mahabali and tableaux depicting mythological and social themes will also form part of the procession. Popular actor Manoj K. Jayan will inaugurate the cultural programme in the evening. Gaddhika will present folk songs. On September 5, television artistes will perform a comedy show. Cultural and entertainment programmes will be held as part of Athaghosham till September 13.