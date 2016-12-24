SPCA begins probe into custodial torture of auto driver in Kochi

more-in

The Kerala State Police Complaints Authority (KSPCA) is investigating a case of custodial torture under the Panangad police station. According to Authority Chairman K. Narayana Kurup, autorickshaw driver Nazeer, 35, was taken into custody by the police on Friday and he was ‘illegally’ detained in the police station till late in the evening.

According to Mr. Nazeer’s statement, he was beaten up. He said the police beat him using a cane. He has been admitted to the Thripunithura Taluk Hospital.

The autorickshaw driver was taken into custody during an investigation into a case of theft within the police station limit, said the Police Complaints Authority Chairman. He said Mr. Nazeer’s statement had been taken late on Friday night and that the case would be fast-tracked along with the investigations into a similar case in Mavelikara.

He also said the Chief Minister had made it clear that custodial torture would not be tolerated and that the police personnel, who indulged in such acts, were acting against the policy of the State government.

Though the police claimed that Mr. Nazeer was picked up after verifying his identity using a CCTV footage of the incident, Mr. Kurup said the CCTV footage showed only masked men.