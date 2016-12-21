Protection for online cabs

more-in

Passengers of online cab services should be provided adequate protection, the High Court of Kerala has ordered.

The court issued the order on a petition filed by Vidya Gopalakrishnan of Kakkanad.

A section of the drivers of autorikshaws and local taxies at the Ernakulam South Railway Station had objected to Ms. Gopalakrishnan availing herself of the taxi service provided by Uber. She was reportedly threatened and abused by some drivers during the incident.

The police submitted before the court that stern action would be taken against the offenders in the case. They also said seven cases were registered in the Ernakulam and Palarivattom police stations in this regard.

The petitioner pointed out that the court had earlier ordered that the online service taxies had the right to drop and pick up commuters from multi-transportation destinations like airports, railway stations, and bus stands.

The court had also specifically instructed the police to maintain law and order in the transportation venues.

Ms. Gopalakrishnan approached the court seeking direction to the police to ensure her protection.