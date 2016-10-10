“See Me Beautiful,” a one-day all-Kerala workshop being organised by Lifelong Learning Foundation and children’s Publication Tik Tik Life aims at creating the right ambience for the uninhibited expression of the artistic, creative and communicative skills of children. It will be held for children aged between 9 and 14 years at Sneha Sena Hall, Kaloor, on October 12.

Creative writing, fun games, music, art, storytelling, and non-violent communication are among the many themes to be broached at the workshop. Those interested in the one-day workshop may apply online at snehasena60@gmail.com. Admission is restricted to the first 30 applicants. For more details contact, 7560954226.