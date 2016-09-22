The Indian Society of Analytical Scientists, Kerala chapter, is organising a one-day workshop on Friday on ‘Emerging Trends in Chromatography and Hyphenated Techniques’. The workshop, organised in association with the Department of Chemical Oceanography, Cusat, will be inaugurated at the School of Marine Sciences auditorium, Lakes side Campus at 9 a.m. by A. Ajayaghosh, Director, National Institute of Interdisciplinary Science and Technology, CSIR, Thiruvananthapuram.

