‘Efforts to torpedo

Rly. station project’

People’s representatives should accord priority to the interests of the general public and rail commuters, Old Railway Station Vikasana Samithi has said. “Some political leaders are demanding a second overbridge at Pachalam even before the Old Railway Station near the High Court is renovated. Only one or two trains will call at the station initially. But a few leaders have already begun citing reasons like traffic snarls at Pachalam. This speaks of efforts by vested interests to torpedo the project.,” said Harihara Kumar, general convenor of the Samithi. – Staff Reporter

Civil services

winners honoured

Muslim Educational Society on Saturday organised a function to honour three candidates who made it to the civil services this year from the district. They are Asif Yusuf, Vishwanath, and Ashiq. Sree Sankara University of Sanskrit Vice Chancellor M.C. Dileep Kumar inaugurated the event.

– Staff Reporter

New office-bearers

S. Anantha Narayanan and K.S. Sashikumar have been elected president and secretary respectively of the Central Government Officers’ Association. – Staff Reporter