The Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research at the Cochin University of Science and Technology has invited applications for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in an Indo-French project.

The duration of the project is three years. Application forms can be downloaded from http://acarr.cusat.ac.in/wordpress-4.3.1/index.php/careers/.

It should be forwarded, along with relevant documents, to kmkacarr@gmail.com or can be sent by post to The Director, Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kalamassery, before September 15. – Special Correspondent