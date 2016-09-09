Government had acquired 10 cents from Gangadharan’s possession for container project

Yet another person who was evicted for land and road connectivity for the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal died on Thursday without realising the rehabilitation promised to him under the much vaunted Moolampilly package.

The deceased is Gangadharan, 83, of Manjummal. The government had acquired 10 cents from his possession for the four-lane road connectivity in 2008.

According to the Coordination Committee for People Displaced by Development Projects, he was the 25th evictee to die even as they struggled under the distress caused by the failure of successive governments to honour the rehabilitation package promised to victims.

“Are the authorities planning to honour their rehabilitation promises to the victims of eviction posthumously?” wondered Francis Kalathungal, general convener of the coordination committee.

Gangadharan was in the forefront of the agitation launched against the government’s move to acquire land by paying a nominal compensation under the Land Acquisition Act. The Fort Kochi Revenue Divisional Officer had issued an arrest warrant against him for not accepting the award approved by the Tahsildar.

Later, the government notified the Moolampilly Rehabilitation Package with much fanfare on March 19, 2008, under which Gangadharan was awarded four cents. But that counted for nothing, as he could not build a home on the site after banks refused to lend on the guarantee of title deeds of the rehabilitation plot, forcing him to find temporary accommodation with his family.